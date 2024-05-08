World Athletics Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Student Welfare of KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School in collaboration with the Department of Physical Education of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated World Athletics Day to promote Indian and international sports and exercises among youth. On the occasion, various competitions such as skipping rope, 100 m race, long jump, lemon race, sack race and tug-of-war were organised.. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated all the participants who exhibited diligence and hard work in the playground. In skipping rope competition, Riya bagged the first position. In 100 m race and sack race also, she remained the winner.

ICSE toppers felicitated

St Joseph’s Convent School felicitated its students who have attained a high percentage in the ICSE results were invited to the school. The students offered sweets to their teachers and thanked them for their guidance. A cake cutting ceremony was also held. Among the toppers are Saavi, who got 98.8% and Kaashvi Mittal with 98.6%. Four students Iknoor Kaur, Gitali Dhir, Saanvi Bhalla and Sumandeep Kaur have got 98.2%. Mannat and Shreya Sharma have obtained 98%. Pranavi Bajaj has got 97.8%. Prerna Saha and Tanvi Sachar have got 97.6%. Gunreet Kaur, got 95.8%.

Model United Nations training session

Delhi Public School hosted an Open House Model United Nations (MUN) training session. Principal Ritu Kaul extended a warm welcome to the guest speaker Rahul Menon by felicitating him with a sapling and a memento. Menon provided the participants with a hands-on experience in diplomacy, international relations and provided an idea about the Model United Nations conferences. The workshop attracted many enthusiastic attendees from different schools, eager to delve into global issues and hone their negotiation skills. There was detailed discussion on the agendas of research (utility convention, comparative analysis), speech (conviction, recognition, repetition), and diplomacy. The highlight of the workshop was the impromptu speaking exercise where Menon randomly selected students from the audience and asked them to think on their feet.

Internship for MBA students

Students from the School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, have been selected as management trainees with a printing company on a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month. The first year students including Parneet Kaur Sangha, Tarun Sharma, Gourav, Nakul Gupta, Jatinder Singh, Yogita Sharma and Jasmine have been selected for this training. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group) congratulated the students and their parents for this achievement.

Photography contest winner feted

Student of BALLB from Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Campus, Ladhewali, Kanwar Kirat Singh, has brought laurels to the institute by winning third position in photography in the inter-zonal youth festival. Earlier, he had attained the first position in the same contest at the zonal level. Dean Rupam Jagota felicitated him on his success.

Students excel in academics

Innocent Hearts College of Education students have got a good result in BEd Sem-III examination conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. All the students of the college have got the first divisions, 91 per cent of them have attained distinctions and 58 per cent students have achieved more than 80 pc marks. Diksha Mehta, Enna, Sonamdeep Kaur, Sonia, Shakun Kapoor, Tania and Yashika Jain have achieved the first position in the college with 87.25 pc marks. Amrit Kaur and Ashima bagged the second position in the college with 86.25 pc marks and Nitika attained third position with 85.75 pc marks. Executive Director Colleges Aradhana Bowry appreciated the progress made by the students.

Awareness on drugs

PCM SD College for Women organised a mime act focusing on drug abuse awareness on the college campus. This initiative was part of the Buddy Program, which is being implemented in the college under the guidance of the Government of Punjab. The objective of the mime act was to raise awareness among students about the dangers and consequences of drug abuse. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar encouraged the students to actively participate in such initiatives.

Rabindranath tagore remembered

The birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg. On this auspicious occasion, the school embraced the spirit of Tagore's timeless legacy with reverence and enthusiasm during the morning assembly. The soul-stirring rendition of Tagore's timeless composition, " Where mind is without fear" filled the ambience with pride. A thought provoking skit portraying his ideology was enacted. The celebrations included an insightful speech by the Principal highlighting Tagore's contribution to literature, music and education. The event concluded as the students and teachers paid homage with a collective rendition of National Anthem.

