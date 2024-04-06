Youth, woman held for kidnapping minor

Phagwara, April 5
The Nakodar city police have arrested a youth and a woman on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl.
Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspects had been identified as Sunni Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 18, Jagraon, Ludhiana district, and Rosi, a resident of Tut Kalan village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station.
Sham Sundar, a resident of Tut Kalan village, complained to the police that the suspects conspired to kidnap his minor sister by inducing her on March 29.
The IO said a case under Sections 363, 366 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act - 2006 had been registered against the suspects. The victim has been rescued and her medical examination would be conducted at the Nakodar Civil Hospital.
