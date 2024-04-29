 Voters seek solutions, not slogans : The Tribune India

  • Letters
  • Voters seek solutions, not slogans

Voters seek solutions, not slogans



Refer to ‘Infiltrators, inheritance and desperation’ (Nous Indica); as the election fervour grips the nation, the BJP has returned to divisive tactics and the Opposition is giving a faltering response, evoking a sense of déjà vu. PM Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Banswara, replete with references to infiltrators, mangalsutras and family size, raises concerns. Is this desperation or a calculated move? The BJP’s resort to communal signalling underscores its unease. However, economic woes, not religious rhetoric, dominate the public discourse. While the BJP battles complacency, the Congress’ confusion impedes its resurgence. Rahul Gandhi’s calls for revolution will ring hollow without concrete action. In this electoral maze, the electorate seeks substance over spectacle and solutions over slogans.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Electorate’s wish for progress

With reference to ‘Infiltrators, inheritance and desperation’ (Nous Indica); in the throes of an electoral battle, the air is thick with desperation and divisive rhetoric. PM Narendra Modi and the BJP’s resort to polarising narratives, notably at the Banswara rally, is a disheartening echo of past tactics. This strategic retreat to the ‘safety zone’ of communal discourse signals more than just campaign fervour; it hints at an underlying fear of losing its grip. The Opposition’s entanglement in its own contradictions only adds to the political drama. Yet, it is the electorate’s response that will deliver the final act. If the BJP’s communal call fails to resonate, it may well be a reflection of the public’s weariness with polarisation and a yearning for unity and progress.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

The poll promise that was not

Refer to ‘Anxiety in the saffron camp’; among the election-related issues, the writer mentioned the BJP’s reported ‘promise’ of transferring Rs 15 lakh into every Indian’s bank account. But no such promise was made by anyone. What PM Modi had reportedly said was that there was enough black money stashed in foreign banks to be distributed at the rate of over Rs 15 lakh to individuals in India. Can it be called a poll promise? The black money, if unearthed, should go to the state exchequer, not into the accounts of individuals. Only a naïve person would think otherwise. Though the Opposition keeps raking up the issue, at least an enlightened and well-informed writer must not do so.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

SC right to junk EVM-VVPAT pleas

With reference to the editorial ‘EVMs get SC backing’; the Supreme Court has rightly junked the pleas seeking 100 per cent verification of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes with their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. The apex court also observed that the weakness of the ballot paper system is well known and manual counting is prone to human errors. It could also lead to deliberate mischief. The demand for cross-verification of votes by members of Opposition parties was driven by frustration triggered by a number of electoral losses across the country. Notably, Opposition leaders never question the functioning of EVMs when they register a win. The court did the right thing.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Reposing faith in voting system

Apropos of ‘EVMs get SC backing’; all right-thinking people must welcome the apex court’s rejection of the petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of EVM votes with their VVPAT slips. The SC has ruled out a return to the paper ballot voting system, which used to witness large-scale attempts by goons with political patronage to capture polling booths. Candidates now have the option to request an inspection of at least 5 per cent of EVMs in each Assembly segment in every parliamentary constituency within seven days of the declaration of the result. It would deter them from questioning the reliability of EVMs without any grounds. Besides, there remains a scope for continual improvement in the efficacy of the machines through the latest technological methodologies and interventions.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

