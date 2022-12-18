Mission Majnu teaser launched at Delhi's India Gate

In a moving tribute to the celebrated as well as unsung heroes of our nation on the 51st Vijay Diwas, Netflix unveiled the teaser of its much-anticipated espionage thriller, Mission Majnu, at India Gate in New Delhi. The film will release on January 20.
Apart from lead pair, Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, producer Ronnie Screwvala and director, Shantanu Bagchi were also present at the event.
Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core. The teaser showcases Sidharth Malhotra as an undercover RAW agent. He says, “It has been an absolute honour and pleasure to have launched the teaser of my film Mission Majnu at India Gate, with the real heroes of our country who sacrifice their lives every day for the love towards their country. To be able to play a part and showcase one such Indian agent’s story has truly been a very fulfilling and heart wrenching experience.”
Rashmika adds, “I cannot wait for the audiences to watch our movie filled with love, drama, sacrifice and action.”—TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...