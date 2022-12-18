Mission Majnu teaser launched at Delhi's India Gate

In a moving tribute to the celebrated as well as unsung heroes of our nation on the 51st Vijay Diwas, Netflix unveiled the teaser of its much-anticipated espionage thriller, Mission Majnu, at India Gate in New Delhi. The film will release on January 20.

Apart from lead pair, Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, producer Ronnie Screwvala and director, Shantanu Bagchi were also present at the event.

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core. The teaser showcases Sidharth Malhotra as an undercover RAW agent. He says, “It has been an absolute honour and pleasure to have launched the teaser of my film Mission Majnu at India Gate, with the real heroes of our country who sacrifice their lives every day for the love towards their country. To be able to play a part and showcase one such Indian agent’s story has truly been a very fulfilling and heart wrenching experience.”

Rashmika adds, “I cannot wait for the audiences to watch our movie filled with love, drama, sacrifice and action.”—TMS