As Navratri celebrations peak, celebrities share their favourite memories and plans for this year

Mona

Vibrant costumes, all-night dancing, mouth-watering spread and a salute to nari shakti, Navratri means different things to different folks. As festivities have already begun, actors go down memory lane and also share their plans for this year.

Chinmayee Salvi, who portrays Sakhi Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, says, “I’m a dancer, so every Navaratri our dance group would put on a show. Apart from that, my friends and I would attend garba events in places like Dombivali. We planned our dresses around the colour of the day and also our dance steps. My uncle lives in Mulund’s Gujarati community, so I am often invited there too. I adore all dance forms and enjoy visiting places where people play authentic garba. I’m also really excited to try Gujarati delicacies now that I’ve made many Gujarati friends since joining Wagle ki Duniya.”

Colourful times

Dressing in colourful attire is the high for Bhakti Rathod. The actor, playing Sonal Parikh in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, shares, “In Ahmedabad, near my house, there is a popular place called Law Garden where you get chaniya cholis of all kinds, and in a variety of colours and designs. Every year during Navratri, my sister and I buy clothes from there. We also participated in garba events and sang ‘aartis’. Navaratri is not just about traditions, it’s also about self-healing.”

The Chirag Patel from Pushpa Impossible, Darshan Gurjar returns to his home-town, Ahmadabad, for the grand celebrations. Close to my house, there is a ground called ‘Pragati Maidan,’ where various celebrities are called on stage and everybody is dressed in their best festive attire. The mood is quite vibrant. I’ve also enjoyed the celebration in Mumbai.”

Good over evil

Rajshree Thakur, who plays the role of Pallavi in Appnapan Badlte Rishton Ka Bandhan, says, “Born and brought up in Mumbai, my childhood memories are deeply connected to Navratri. These nine nights are full of entertainment, music, food and, of course, garba. As a child, I loved to play garba and even now the songs compel me to dance. The festival is about the victory of good over evil.

Rachana Mistry, who is currently seen in Star Bharat’s Na Umar Ki Seema Ho, shares her excitement: “I love Navratri and know all the dance steps. I really love playing garba and can do it anywhere, whether it be my society or any public ground. I’m very excited this year since we couldn’t enjoy the festival for the past two years due to the pandemic. Although I’ll be shooting this year, I’ll arrange garba on the sets!”