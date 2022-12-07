Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal left fans surprised with the announcement of her engagement. On Monday night, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures with her fiancé.
Divya is engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. In her pictures, Divya is seen flaunting her fancy engagement ring. Divya got engaged on her birthday (December 5).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP crosses magic number of 126
AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 103 and Congress 10, others 3
RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive
Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...
Voices emerging from Parliament should help India showcase its prowess during G20 presidency: PM Modi
Urges parties to allow Parliament to function, in the intere...