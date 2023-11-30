Character calling

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be next seen in Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kadak Singh, recently opened up on her character. Directed by National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pankaj will be seen as AK Shrivastava, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia, who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory.
About how different this role is from all the roles that she has played so far, the 27-year-old actress said: “She is a loving sister, daughter, and responsible child who acts older than her age due to circumstances. I would like to believe that the portrayal of Sakshi in Kadak Singh is different from anything I have done in my career as a leading actor.”
“It’s still early days for me, but I strive for that with every choice I make. I feel incredibly fortunate when acclaimed filmmakers trust me to bring a character to life. I try to tap into a part of myself that I have never discovered before because I truly feel that if that happens, the audience will feel it too,” she shared.
So, how different or close is her character to you in real life? Sanjana shared: “Regarding similarities between Sakshi and me, on a superficial level, there’s nothing alike. But I think that her emotional core, her commitment to her family, her sense of responsibility, her vulnerability, and her sensitivity are all things that I really find common between us. These traits form a beautiful foundation for me to build upon. I see a lot of Sakshi in me. I always say that the way you are and the character you play are like a marriage. There’s always a reflection of each other on each other,” she concluded. The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 8.
