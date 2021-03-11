Sunil Grover to play an antagonist

There were reports of a web show doing the rounds, which was said to be produced by Neeti and Preeti Simoes.
Now, in recent a development, after actress Tamannah Bhatia, Sunil Grover has reportedly joined the show.
Interestingly, it is being said that the comedian may play the role of an antagonist. According to a source, “Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who has produced comedy shows in the past, will be making their OTT debuts as producers and they have chosen Hotstar to stream their debut series. Not much has been revealed about the title of the project but the shoot has already begun.”
The source adds, “The web show is shot in Delhi and the genre of the web series is crime drama. The producers have roped in actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be playing a cop and will be seen leading the show.”
