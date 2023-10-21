Couple goals: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal set to share the stage as a couple

IANS

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are known for their work together in the Fukrey franchise, are set to share the stage before a live audience together as a couple for the first time at the upcoming India Film Project in Mumbai during the weekend.

The two day eventprovides a nurturing environment and platform for creative minds across arts and culture, offering in-depth discussions about their professions, addressing pertinent questions, and providing valuable insights.

Richa shared, “It’s a unique occasion for Ali and me to come together on a public platform like the India Film Project. We’re thrilled to share our experiences, both as actors and as collaborators in Pushing Buttons Studios. I have always loved watching when two actors collaborate in this unique platform. Ali and I are each other’s sounding board, and this platform is a unique way to engage in a chat with the audiences and with each other.”

Richa and Ali are the founders of the production house Pushing Buttons Studios, and will engage in a captivating exchange in a unique format of actors on actors, where they will be interviewing each other on their craft. Ali Fazal said, “This conversation is a conversation starter for artistes on artistes. To maybe shed a light on our own individual perspectives on the art of acting as we see it today. We hope that some of this resonates with artistes across the globe. The world of cinema is ever changing and there is space for everyone and anyone who wants to create.”

The India Film Project is scheduled to take place on ground at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on October 21 and 22, 2023.

#Mumbai #Richa Chadha