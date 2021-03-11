Cricketer for MS Dhoni to produce a Tamil movie

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is now venturing into film production, sources in the Tamil film industry said. Dhoni is set to produce a film with Nayanthara in the lead. Dhoni has already roped-in Sanjay, one of the closest aides of megastar Rajinikanth.

Nayanthara’s would-be husband and director Vignesh Sivan is an ardent fan of Dhoni, and the possibility of the former Indian captain playing a cameo in the movie is not ruled out. The movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was a superhit and did extremely well in Tamil Nadu, as Dhoni is a hit among the Tamil fans ever since he has been leading the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

