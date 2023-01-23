Ektaa Kapoor signs Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for LSD 2

Earlier, there were speculations that television czarina Ektaa Kapoor would announce her upcoming project Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 (LSD 2) in collaboration with Dibakar Banerjee.
Now, there’s news that for the same project Ektaa will enter the Bigg Boss house to sign contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The producer-director duo engaged in a discussion on who could be the perfect fit for the film, after which they announced Nimrit as their pick.
A source said, “However, she did not reveal the name and asked everyone to keep some patience, and wait for the next update.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway