First look of Puneeth Rajkumar from his last film James

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October 2021, will be seen on screen one last time in the upcoming film James. On January 26, Puneeth’s brother Shiva Rajkumar unveiled the first poster of the film. Taking to Twitter, Shiva wrote, “Appu as James…” Directed by Chethan Kumar, James is an action entertainer that promises some slick and intense action.

The film also stars Priya Anand, Meka Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, and others. As a special gesture, the makers of James have roped in Puneeth’s elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar in cameo roles. The film will hit theatres on the late actor’s birthday, March 17, 2022. To make it special and honour Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka movie distributors are planning to not release any film from March 17 to 23. — TMS