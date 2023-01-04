Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan is all set to become a mother in April. The actress, who got married to Zaid Darbar in December 2020, posted her first baby-bump picture on January 2 and fans couldn’t stop noticing her pregnancy glow.

Fans are happy for the actress. One of them wrote, “Congratulations Gauahar, this year is going to bring a lot of joy, happiness and prosperity in the form of your newest family member!” Others wrote, ‘Masha Allah’ in the comments’section.