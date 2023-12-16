Glitz and glamour: Disney+ Hotstar announces Raveena Tandon-led series Karmma Calling

PTI

Disney+ Hotstar on Friday unveiled its new series titled Karmma Calling, starring actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role. The series, which will debut on the streamer’s platform on January 26, 2024, is based on the popular American series Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. It is adapted and directed by Ruchi Narain of Guilty fame. Set in the world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal, Karmma Calling will feature Tandon as Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of the Alibaug society. Tandon, who made her series debut with Aranyak in 2021, said she has not played a character like Indrani Kothari in a long time.

“Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich. Collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar was a great experience and playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor. It is a never-seen-before and never-done-before role, and I am looking forward to audience reactions,” the 51-year-old actress said. Narain said Karmma Calling is set against the backdrop of the ultra-rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world. Karmma Calling has been produced by R.A.T Films. — PTI

