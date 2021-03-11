Actress Sriti Jha will be part of Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While the show is yet to go on air, she talks about her fears

After a daily soap like Kumkum Bhagya, what made you take up a stunt-based reality show?
I wanted to do action stuff like bungee jumping, scuba diving and this show gives me that opportunity. I have been getting offers for KKK for quite some time. This year I have the time, so I accepted it.
How adventurous are you in your real life?
I would say not much. Whatever I do in life, I do it with lots of planning and take my time. But in this show, we will be given challenges that we need to complete within a specific time period.
What is your greatest fear?
Apart from water, heights and closed rooms. I get scared with people also; I prefer to go for a solo trip.
How do you find Rohit Shetty, the face of the show?
He is fantastic. Even when he was judging a comedy show, he was wonderful. He has motivated all the contestants throughout these years on KKK and I am really looking forward to meeting him.
This will be your first reality show; anything that worries you?
When you are scared people can see your weakness. Usually, I don’t get affected by people’s opinion but this time I am a bit scared.
How competitive are you?
I am not at all a competitive person. I am going to enjoy the process, irrespective of whether I lose or win.
What keeps you away from films?
Nothing. I am giving auditions and things might fall into place. Casting depends a lot on a good audition.
Are you and actor Arijit Taneja in a relationship?
These are all rumours. Arijit is a very dear friend of mine and he will always be that.
What’s next after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?
I have been working for long, so I wanted to enjoy this break. I will say yes to any work that will excite me. I will do an OTT series as well as television shows.
How do you celebrate life?
Spending time with my close friends and family. I love to learn new things like right now I am learning knitting from my mother.
