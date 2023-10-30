Katrina Kaif shines in yellow

Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday treated fans to her graceful pictures in a yellow saree. On Instagram, Katrina dropped a series of images in a bright yellow silk saree. She paired it with golden bangles and earrings. She opted for minimal make-up and accentuated her look with a small round red bindi.
She captioned the post using a yellow heart emoji. In no time, her fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comments’ section and showered praise on her. Actress Alia Bhatt wrote, “So beautiful Katy.” Huma Qureshi commented, “Prettyyyyy.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zara.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...