Katrina Kaif shines in yellow

ANI

Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday treated fans to her graceful pictures in a yellow saree. On Instagram, Katrina dropped a series of images in a bright yellow silk saree. She paired it with golden bangles and earrings. She opted for minimal make-up and accentuated her look with a small round red bindi.

She captioned the post using a yellow heart emoji. In no time, her fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comments’ section and showered praise on her. Actress Alia Bhatt wrote, “So beautiful Katy.” Huma Qureshi commented, “Prettyyyyy.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zara.

#Instagram #Katrina Kaif