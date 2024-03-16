Leading lady: Raveena Tandon to star in the film Patna Shuklla

Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming film Patna Shuklla takes you on an uncommon journey of Tanvi Shukla, a common woman who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam. Patna Shuklla dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India. Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt Ltd and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama begins streaming on March 29.

Playing the role of Tanvi Shukla will be the Raveena Tandon, who will be seen along with Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and the late Satish Kaushik, among others.

Producer Arbaaz Khan shared, “Patna Shuklla is a very special story, the journey of Tanvi Shukla is uncommon yet relatable. A woman managing her household and profession is what we have been seeing in today’s time, but what makes Patna Shuklla the superwoman is her courage to stand up for the truth. Each person who has worked in the film is extremely proud to bring the story on to the screen.”

Raveena Tandon said, “It is the story of a woman managing her household and work life. I’ve poured a part of myself into my character. The trailer offers just a glimpse, there’s so much more awaiting the audience in the film.”

#Raveena Tandon