Colors’ romantic drama Udaariyaan is set to take a six-month leap and the upcoming track is being shot in London.
Talking about the international shoot, actor Ankit Gupta, who essays the role of Fateh in the show, says, “The London track is really interesting. The entire team is having a wonderful time shooting in this beautiful city and we are trying to make the most of it while we are here. I am excitedly waiting for the viewers to watch this new development in the show.”
Talking about her new character as Tanya, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says, “Playing this character will be interesting, since I can relate to certain personality traits of Tanya and at the same time see how she develops herself as well. Filming this sequence in London has been a fantastic experience and an absolute dream. I am positive that our viewers will enjoy watching Tanya’s cheerfulness on screen as our show takes a new spin!”
