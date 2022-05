No rat race please, says Avika Gor

Actress Avika Gor, who started her career with the show Balika Vadhu, has been part of numerous shows and is also producing Telugu content now, besides being part of a Kazakh film.

She says that she has been doing this at her pace and has never pitted her career growth against someone else’s.

“I’ve never believed that I was a part of any race. I just kept doing what I thought I should be doing and that is that. So, I really think that I did not want to fall in that category of running in a race. I always found my own path, built my own career and I was very happy with what I was doing,” she says.

The actress adds that while many people view OTT and other content platforms as something that provide opportunity but also increase competition, she tends to focus on the former. “I understand that people go through a lot of rejection and even unemployment in this industry.” “But I also believe that because of films, TV and OTT, today, there are more options as well. I understand there is competition, but that’s everywhere. I understand that people want to run that race. And I think that’s okay. I mean if they want to do it and if they think they are capable of it, then they should,” she says. She adds: “Due to OTT, TV and other platforms growing so much, there are many more opportunities now than there were a few years back.”—IANS