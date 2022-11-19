Noble deed: Deverakonda pledges to donate organs

National crush Vijay Deverakonda has pledged to donate his organs. He shared the news at an event recently calling donation a ‘beautiful thing’. The Arjun Reddy actor said, “Doctors tell me that a lot of surgeries happen only because of donors. At the same time, they (doctors) were talking about how organ donation is less prevalent in South Asian countries”. This noble act was lauded by Vijay’s followers and fans.
He and his mother have registered to donate their organs. “It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity,” he added.
