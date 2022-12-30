Rashmika Mandanna is trolled for comments on South Indian film music

Rashmika Mandanna is being trolled once again for “forgetting and looking down upon her roots.” It comes days after she invited the ire of netizens for showing no gratitude for the production house that gave her a break in Kannada cinema. The Pushpa star, whose Hindi movie Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra is releasing soon, stated during the film’s promotions that in Bollywood, romantic songs have a tradition, whereas in the South, there are only masala songs and item numbers.

“For me, when I was growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood romantic songs,” Rashmika said, upsetting her fans and followers. “In the South we have all mass masala songs, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song from the film Mission Majnu,” Rashmika continued. Rashmika earlier landed into a controversy by expressing aversion to the production house that launched her through the Kannada movie Kirik Party, which was directed by Rishab Shetty, now famous because of Kantara. She did not tweet or comment on Kantara and stated that she didn’t watch the movie. —IANS