Rashmika Mandanna is trolled for comments on South Indian film music

Rashmika Mandanna is being trolled once again for “forgetting and looking down upon her roots.” It comes days after she invited the ire of netizens for showing no gratitude for the production house that gave her a break in Kannada cinema. The Pushpa star, whose Hindi movie Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra is releasing soon, stated during the film’s promotions that in Bollywood, romantic songs have a tradition, whereas in the South, there are only masala songs and item numbers.
“For me, when I was growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood romantic songs,” Rashmika said, upsetting her fans and followers. “In the South we have all mass masala songs, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song from the film Mission Majnu,” Rashmika continued. Rashmika earlier landed into a controversy by expressing aversion to the production house that launched her through the Kannada movie Kirik Party, which was directed by Rishab Shetty, now famous because of Kantara. She did not tweet or comment on Kantara and stated that she didn’t watch the movie. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee