Raveena Tandon likes to embrace new characters

IANS

Reflecting upon her Bollywood career, actress Raveena Tandon opened up about the time when heroines were more often typecast as mere love interests, and also revealed the secret about her craft. In the weekend episode of India’s Best Dancer 3, Raveena will grace the stage as a special guest.

The judge of the dance reality show, Geeta Kapur, will ask Raveena about her daring choices during an era when heroines typically picked safe characters to essay: “Getting heroine-oriented roles back then usually meant sweet, beautiful characters that heroes would fall in love with. However, your portrayal in Aks was different and much darker. I don’t recall heroines often opting for such roles during that time.”

To this, Raveena will reply: “You are absolutely right. During that era, heroines were apprehensive about being typecast, and we often found ourselves dancing to catchy tunes with ponytails. I made a deliberate effort to take on films and songs which broke that stereotype. Whether it was Daman, which addressed a sensitive issue, or Aks, where I portrayed a completely negative character, and later the film Satta, these projects were all divergent from the norm of the late 90s,” she said.

The Aranyak’ fame actress will add: “Interestingly, many of my songs became massive hits, sometimes overshadowing the depth of the roles we were tackling. Nonetheless, I believe I’ve not only survived but thrived in my career, reaching a luxurious peak today with projects like KGF 2 and others on the horizon. My secret, I believe, lies in embracing new characters and breathing life into them - that’s my craft,”

#Bollywood #Raveena Tandon