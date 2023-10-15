Richa rich!: Richa Chadha is grateful as Fukrey 3 enters the 100 crore club

IANS

Actress Richa Chadha is proud that Fukrey 3 is in the Rs 100 crore club now! The film has collected Rs 107.7 crore worldwide as of now.

Talking about this benchmark, Richa, whose iconic character of Bholi Punjaban is etched in everyone’s mind, said, “I feel great, grateful. I am very thankful to the makers as they chose me 10 years ago. I am grateful to Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (director), and for the character I am grateful to writer Vipul Vig as well.”

Richa added, “I am just happy that I am in the Rs 100 crore club and no one takes this from me. I am a self-made woman. I am very proud of everything that I have achieved, and also of the fact that I enjoyed my struggle and journey as much as I enjoy my success today.”

In over her decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, she has given many memorable performances such as that of Nagma in Gangs Of Wasseypur, Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey franchise, Rasila Devi in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tara in Madam Chief Minister and Hiral Gandhi in Section 375:Marzi Ya Jabardasti, among many others.

However, Richa shared, “I think none of these characters are close to me because I move on quite fast. But I love the fact that there is so much versatility in filmography. Having said that, I am not close to any one character.”

