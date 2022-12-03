Rupali Ganguly on her debut show ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi’

Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly recently paid a tribute to her very first television show Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, which was filmed 22 years ago. Going down the memory lane Rupali talks about her unbreakable bond with Anupama producer Rajan Shahi, who back then was the director of DHKMN.

She shared, “Rajan had first shot the pilot project with another actress in 1999. That girl then got into films, so he was on the lookout for a replacement. I had already started shooting for Sukanya at that time, but I still went for the audition. It was not convincing enough the first time. Rajan was a first-time director back then. I remember how he left my audition mid-way, but as aspiring actors we were used to rejections.”

She continued, “When I came outside and heard Rajan talking about a double role, I enquired about it. I loved it and knew I had to be a part of it. I was so persistent for a second audition that I refused to leave till Rajan gave me another shot. After I performed the first scene again, Rajan noticed and gave me another scene. I eventually ended up doing nine scenes and he gave a big smile. The next day I was selected.”

For Rupali, the sad part though was that Rajan left the show midway, and the other directors and writers who came in after him were not as good.