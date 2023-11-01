Celebrities shed light on the importance of recycling

From conserving resources to taking up initiatives to curb waste levels to boost recycling, celebs do their bit to contribute to the environment’s well-being.

Pranitaa Pandit

Reduce & reuse

Ayush Khatri

Recycling helps conserve resources, reduce waste, and minimise the environmental impact of our consumption. There are numerous items and materials that can be recycled in our daily lives. Newspapers, magazines, cardboard boxes, and office paper can be recycled to create new paper products. Glass bottles and jars are highly recyclable and can be melted down to produce new glass containers. These are just a few examples of the many items and materials that can be recycled in our daily lives.

Farnaz Shetty

Cut down on food waste

Zarir Meherji

The world is currently at the point where every one realises the value of going green. The earth is getting warmer and the only way to stop it is to reduce pollution. Food waste recycling is very important. Millions of tons of food is thrown away all over the world every year. A community fridge is a unique idea and we can feed many poor people every day just by donating our extra food.

Sumbul Touqeer

Art of saving

Farnaz Shetty

I love recycling rather than throwing away things. I’m into art and craft. So, if you visit my page @farn_artist on Instagram you will see how I’ve recycled a bottle into a vase through moulding mediums, tissue papers and paints for home decor.

Don’t throw

Shivin Narang

Recycling has become a habit after the lockdown. When we buy fruits or vegetables, we often throw away the useless bits without realising that they can be put to better use. A countertop composter is an easy way to stash away your compostable food scraps for later use in your garden. After all, you’re paying for the whole fruit or vegetable, so why not use the inedible parts as well?

Rajesh Kumar

No clutter

Pranitaa Pandit

The pandemic made us realise that we really don’t need too many things. I make it a point not to buy things that I don’t need. We just clutter our lives with products that are not required. I’ve made recycling a part of my life. I use vegetable bags, and I try not to waste water. I use more natural products that can be made by ingredients at home.

Better tomorrow

Rajesh Kumar

Recycling is very important. It reduces pollution caused by waste, which has a negative impact on our environment. Recycling also saves energy, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves money. Ultimately, it makes the earth a better place to live.

Shivin Narang

The way forward

Sumbul Touqeer

Recycling is the need of the hour. The aim should be to recycle as many things as possible. Recycling and reusing is the way forward.

