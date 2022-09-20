Kavita Chawla has become the first 'crorepati' of Sony TV'S 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 14. She gets candid…

What is the value of Rs 1 crore to you?

It’s a lot of money and not everyone wins that amount in KBC! But apart from the money, I am happy to receive so much love from people.

How has been the journey in KBC for you?

It has been a long journey, as I have been trying since 2020. In 2021, I reached the fastest finger first round but got eliminated from there. I was sad, but then Amitabh ji told me nirash mat hona.

How did your husband and in-laws help you in your journey?

I am a housewife, so there is household work. But my mother-in-law used to help me, so I could devote my time to research and study.

Describe the moment when Amitabh Bachchan declared that you won Rs 1 crore?

My father and son were with me, Amitabh Bachchan ji stood up from his chair and announced my name. It was a precious moment.

What were your preparations for KBC?

I used to teach my son Vivek at home and have taught him for long, so that was my basic preparation for KBC.

What are you going to do with the prize money?

I will send my son abroad for further studies and would like to travel.

What is your earliest memory of Amitabh Bachchan?

Many years ago Hindi films used to be relayed only on Doordarshan on Sundays. I remember whenever there used to be an Amitabh Bachchan film, the whole locality would be waiting for that. I was a child and not aware of it much, but I have experienced that hysteria among people. My favourite film of his is Yaarana.

After you reach home, what are you going to do?

At first, I will sleep peacefully and then will plan where I will place my photograph with Amitabh Bachchan ji at home!

