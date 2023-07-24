 The dance of destruction unleashed by a fiery monsoon this year makes one wary of the clouds, but rains still bring back beautiful memories : The Tribune India

Paridhi Sharma



Mona

The monsoon may have created mayhem this time around, instilling fear of destruction but let’s not forget the rim-jhim rim-jhim feeling...the rather romantic and magical charm that rains have forever been associated with. We bring to you actors and their treasured monsoon memories...

Life’s lessons

The happiest memory of the monsoon season is the delicious besan ka chila made by my mother. I was preparing for the CAT exam and failed in a revision paper. On my way from from the coaching centre, I cried. That reminded me of a quote by Charlie Chaplin, “The best time to cry is when it’s raining so that nobody can see you,” and it seemed true in my case. — Paridhi Sharma

Good, bad & ugly

I used to look forward to schools closing down due to heavy rains, which happened quite frequently in Dehradun. One particular memory that stands out is when I visited Mussoorie with my friends. It was a sunny day, when suddenly, heavy rain poured down for an hour. Surprisingly, the weather turned beautiful afterwards, prompting us to extend our stay. As other friends joined us, it was the most memorable days of my school life. On a more sombre note, I also recall the tragic events that unfolded in Kedarnath. I volunteered from our state (Uttarakhand) to provide assistance, and amenities, and locate missing people while offering medical aid. — Shaan Mishra

Joy & sorrow

One of my happiest monsoon memories is when I took an unplanned holiday at a hill station with my friends. We decided to embrace the rain and ventured out for a trek in the lush green mountains. As we hiked, the heavens opened up. the joy and freedom we felt in that moment are etched in my heart forever. On the flip side, I recall an incident when I was shooting. Due to flooded roads, I got stuck in traffic. I reached the set late, causing delays in the shooting schedule. The entire day felt chaotic, and I missed a connecting flight for an important event later that evening. It taught me the importance of planning and preparedness during the unpredictable monsoon. — Adaa Khan

The village life

During my college days, I would enjoy swimming. Once I visited my mother’s village. We went up to a dam close-by and the view was breathtaking. It was also the first time I saw a crocodile. This exciting encounter occurred during a monsoon picnic that I hold dear to my heart. — Rahul Sharma

A surge of energy

Whenever the monsoon season arrives, my energy levels multiply by 10. There’s something about the rain and dark clouds accompanied by a cool breeze. When I was young, I would play in the rain, jump in puddles. I still feel that same joy in Mumbai. I recently visited Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa and absolutely loved it in the magical monsoons! — Arun Mandola

Football in the rain

It’s one thing to enjoy watching the rain from the comfort of your house, but venturing outside becomes a challenging task. Heavy rains and traffic delays are gruesome after a tiring day of work. But rain comes with its joys. I love playing football with friends in rain. It’s these moments of joy and camaraderie that bring some positivity to otherwise difficult times. — Aditya Deshmukh

