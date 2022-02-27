The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on FEBRUARY 27

Mars and number 9 make you courteous, courageous, energetic, realistic, modest and responsive. Expect last minute changes and adjustments, poor timings or annoying glitches in anything involving paperworks, contracts, appointments and meetings. Past mistakes, infringements or unethical action could come back to haunt you now. Students should be serious about their studies and invest their time in productive things. Tension in a business relationship will be felt before the financial year ends. If you are single, then you should try to meet new people. You are likely to find a romantic partner. Also, you are likely to be emotional around your friends and family this year.

Positive colours: Red, white & yellow

Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Pukhraj & howlite

Charity on birthday: Donate flour.

You share your birthday with Prakash Jha (February 27, 1952, Bihar), who is a filmmaker and known for his socio-political films like Damul and Gangaajal. His stars will favour him in his filmmaking career.