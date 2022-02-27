The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on FEBRUARY 27
Mars and number 9 make you courteous, courageous, energetic, realistic, modest and responsive. Expect last minute changes and adjustments, poor timings or annoying glitches in anything involving paperworks, contracts, appointments and meetings. Past mistakes, infringements or unethical action could come back to haunt you now. Students should be serious about their studies and invest their time in productive things. Tension in a business relationship will be felt before the financial year ends. If you are single, then you should try to meet new people. You are likely to find a romantic partner. Also, you are likely to be emotional around your friends and family this year.
Positive colours: Red, white & yellow
Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Pukhraj & howlite
Charity on birthday: Donate flour.
You share your birthday with Prakash Jha (February 27, 1952, Bihar), who is a filmmaker and known for his socio-political films like Damul and Gangaajal. His stars will favour him in his filmmaking career.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...