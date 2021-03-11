The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on August 21
A promising year for working people. The financial front will be smooth. Some ups and downs will mark your personal life. Meditation and self-realisation will be beneficial. Property deals will materialize and bring fabulous gains. A perfect time to plan something exciting with friends. Romance will rule your heart and mind. If you run from a situation, it will follow you in the worst possible way. Be diplomatic. There will be ups and downs in your career. Grab all opportunities. Be careful while investing to avoid losses. Travel will be beneficial but expensive. Students will be able to prepare well for their competitive exams.
Positive colours: brown and yellow
Select days: Sunday and Tuesday.
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate flour or bread.
You share your birthday with Bhumika Chawla (August 21, 1978), who is an actress. She is known for her critically acclaimed performances in Kushi, Tere Naam, Missamma, Gandhi, My Father and Sathyabhama. She has also acted in Punjabi film Yaariyan. Her career in films is secure.
