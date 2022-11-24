The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 24

Your professional life will be more demanding than usual. Someone will try to belittle your talent by showing your work in bad light; try to find out this person’s real intentions. Use your grit and determination to sail through. Patience and discipline are key aspects for achieving success. Create an understanding with your co-workers will ease work-life tension. The coming time will be good for you, as friends will be there by your side in whatever you do. Family life will bring a lot of comfort. Travel and catching up with your friends is on the cards. Don’t let criticism get the better of you, instead use it to improve yourself. Stay calm and avail every opportunity that comes your way.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Friday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3 & 9

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate religious books

You share your birthday with Shefali Jariwala (November 24, 1982 Ahmedabad), who gained popularity with the music video of Kaanta Laga in 2002. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss.