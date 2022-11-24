The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on November 24
Your professional life will be more demanding than usual. Someone will try to belittle your talent by showing your work in bad light; try to find out this person’s real intentions. Use your grit and determination to sail through. Patience and discipline are key aspects for achieving success. Create an understanding with your co-workers will ease work-life tension. The coming time will be good for you, as friends will be there by your side in whatever you do. Family life will bring a lot of comfort. Travel and catching up with your friends is on the cards. Don’t let criticism get the better of you, instead use it to improve yourself. Stay calm and avail every opportunity that comes your way.
Positive colours: White & cream
Select days: Friday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3 & 9
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate religious books
You share your birthday with Shefali Jariwala (November 24, 1982 Ahmedabad), who gained popularity with the music video of Kaanta Laga in 2002. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...
Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...