Tom Cruise enjoys Oscar luncheon

The 2023 Academy Awards nominees gathered at the 41st Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Taking place roughly a month before the main ceremony, the event saw Hollywood’s biggest stars and filmmakers, such as Tom Cruise, Brendan Fraser and Steven Spielberg, among others.

Cruise, who starred in Top Gun: Maverick and is nominated as producer of the film, made his first appearance of the season on the awards circuit that night. He was swarmed by everyone else in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom and was seen enjoying the moment. “This is fun… I’m enjoying it,” he said. — IANS