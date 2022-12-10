Vaarun Bhagat turns vegan

Vaarun Bhagat has turned vegan. The actor says, “I went vegan, and I’ve never felt better. Now, I want to share that wonderful feeling with everybody I know. The major change that I noticed was my energy level. It is much higher now.”

He adds, “When one of my close friends’ six-month-old baby was diagnosed with Type A diabetes and was supposed to take four insulin injections a day, the doctor advised him to turn vegan. He’s now two, completely healthy, and no longer requires insulin injections. That’s when I started reading about veganism and its benefits. Going vegan is the best thing you can do to safeguard your own health.”