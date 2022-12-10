Vaarun Bhagat turns vegan

Vaarun Bhagat has turned vegan. The actor says, “I went vegan, and I’ve never felt better. Now, I want to share that wonderful feeling with everybody I know. The major change that I noticed was my energy level. It is much higher now.”
He adds, “When one of my close friends’ six-month-old baby was diagnosed with Type A diabetes and was supposed to take four insulin injections a day, the doctor advised him to turn vegan. He’s now two, completely healthy, and no longer requires insulin injections. That’s when I started reading about veganism and its benefits. Going vegan is the best thing you can do to safeguard your own health.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...