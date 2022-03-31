Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to come together for ‘Bawaal’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to come together for Bawaal. The two actors are going to collaborate with director Nitesh Tiwari, who has previously helmed films like Chhichhore and Dangal.
Announcing the same, Varun took to Instagram and shared the poster of Bawaal while writing, “Ab hoga #Bawaal! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”— TMS
