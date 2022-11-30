WBR London announces Bappi Lahiri postage stamp and cover

On music icon Bappi Lahiri’s birth anniversary, the World Book of Records, London (WBR) gave a letter bearing the good news of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication, Government of India, to soon issue a special cover and postage stamp on the late music icon.

The news was conveyed on behalf of Barrister Santosh Shukla (CEO, WBR) by music director Usmaan Khan (president, Mumbai WBR) to the Lahiri family—Chitrani Lahiri, Rema Lahiri Bansal, Swastik Bansal and Govind Bansal in the presence of Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer.