What's the truth?

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan show. On Monday, Karan unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode in which Kareena and Alia are seen in a candid mood.

Karan spoke with the actresses on several topics. He also teased Kareena about her alleged feud with Ameesha Patel. At one point, KJo asked Kareena why she didn’t attend the success party of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer mega blockbuster Gadar 2.

“Why didn’t you attend the Gadar 2 success party?” Karan asked, poking fun at Kareena. “Because you and Ameesha Patel have such history,” he added. When Kareena asked him what he was referring to, Karan reminded her, “You were meant to do Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.” Kareena remained silent and said, “I’m ignoring as you all can see.”

Kareena was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai but due to certain reasons she had to leave the film. Ameesha Patel replaced Kareena as the lead actress in the film.

Rakesh Roshan’s directorial Kaho Na Pyaar Hai emerged as one of the blockbusters of 2000, while Kareena’s Bollywood debut Refugee bombed at the box-office. Kareena starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee, which was released in June 2000. — ANI

