Congress plans to redistribute people’s property: PM Modi at Aligarh rally

Aligarh (UP), April 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people’s property if it is voted to power.
Echoing the remarks made a day earlier in Rajasthan, Modi said at a poll rally here that the Congress planned to conduct a survey people’s possessions and redistribute them.
He said the people of Aligarh had put a ‘lock” on dynastic politics, corruption and “appeasement” practised by the two “shahezade”, or princes. He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who are fighting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.
Modi accused the Congress of following a policy of appeasement, and yet doing nothing to uplift the social and economic condition of Muslims.
He cited the enactment of a law against instant triple talaq during the term of his government as a move that helped Muslim women. He also mentioned the increase in the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health