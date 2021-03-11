12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

Four robbers looted Rs 12.5 lakh from an employee of a shoe trader at the Karabara chowk here on Thursday night. After getting information, police officials reached the spot and started a probe.

Sukhwinder Singh was working at the shop of a shoe trader. On Thursday night, the trader had given Rs 12.5 lakh to Sukhwinder, which he was supposed to hand over to someone on Friday morning.

When Sukhwinder was going to his house in Qila Mohalla, he was cornered by four scooter-borne robbers at the Karabara chowk. Before he could understand anything, the miscreants hit his head with a stone. Afterwards, they snatched a bag of the victim containing the cash and fled.

Later, Sukhwinder told his employer about the incident who informed the police. A case has been registered.