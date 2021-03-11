2 snatchers, 5 thieves nabbed

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 10

The police have arrested two snatchers and recovered six mobile phones from them. In other cases, three vehicle thieves were nabbed with a stolen Bolero pick-up and a motorcycle while two thieves involved in thefts at factories were arrested with stolen material.

Two snatchers, identified as Manpreet Singh of Sekhupura village and Sunil Kumar of Chwki Mann (Jagraon) were arrested near Bharat Nagar Chowk yesterday under section 379-B of the IPC. Six mobile phones of different companies were recovered from their possession.

The police also nabbed Jaswinder Singh and Jagwinder Singh, both residents of Karnail Singh Gate, Jagraon, near Dugri Pul yesterday while the duo was riding a stolen Bolero pick-up. A case under section 379/34 of the IPC has been registered.

Another vehicle thief, identified as Amit Kumar of 70-Feet Road, Sunder Nagar, was intercepted near Domoria Pul yesterday while he was riding a stolen motorcycle. During preliminary interrogation, the accused told the police that he, along with his accomplices Johny and Sheetal, had stolen two-wheelers from several places. They have been booked under sections 379 of the IPC.

The police claimed to have cracked the case of theft reported at a plywood shop on Barewal Road here on the night of June 6 with the arrest of two former employees of the firm. They have been identified as Raju Sahni, a resident of Barewal Road, and Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Ranjit Nagar. Another accomplice of the accused, identified as Honey Kumar, have absconded. The police have recovered stolen material, including one bicycle, two invertor batteries and one silver idol, from the suspects. A case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered on a complaint of the shop owner Sunil Saluja.

House burgled

Chetan Kumar of Sanchar Colony, Bhai Randhi Singh Nagar, has lodged a complaint with the police that on Thursday afternoon, unidentified persons broke into his flat while he and his wife were away on work. The thieves took away Rs 80,000 and about 10 grams of gold jewellery. The police have registered a case under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC and were investigating.