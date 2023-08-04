20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 3

A 20-year-old girl was murdered at Chimna village in Jagraon in broad daylight with a sharp weapon on Thursday. The assailant who had barged into the courtyard of the house and looted a mobile phone from the girl fled through the fields after committing the crime.

A village resident also witnessed the incident. He reached the house to save the girl but she had already succumbed by then.

The deceased has been identified as Gurmanjot Kaur. She was pursuing IELTS course. She and grandmother was alone at home as her parents had gone to buy something. Village residents after reaching the scene informed the girl’s father Nirpal Singh about the incident over phone.

An eyewitness told the police the suspect was trying to snatch the girl’s mobile phone and got into a scuffle with her. In the process, he attacked her, leaving her in a critical condition before fleeing the scene with the mobile. Girl’s grandmother was inside the room while the victim was standing in the courtyard when the latter was attacked.

Later, senior officials reached the scene. Forensic teams were also called.

SP (Headquarters) Manvinderbir Singh said the killer attacked the girl’s neck and face with a sharp weapon. Several teams are examining CCTV cameras in the village and surrounding areas to identify the suspect.