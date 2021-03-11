22-year-old youth ends life

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 6

Frustrated by repeated failures, a 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a fan this afternoon. In his suicide note, he has held none responsible for his death, but for the repeated failure in his senior secondary examination.

The deceased, Ashish Kumar, a resident of Neerakpur, PaliGanj, in Patna (Bihar), was presently residing at New Ram Nagar in Giaspura. According to the SHO, Sahnewal, Pawan Kumar, the deceased had stated the reason for taking this extreme step to be failing repeatedly in his examination. In his written note, he asked his sisters to take care of his father after he was gone. Suspecting no foul play, the Sahnewal police have initiated proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, in this connection.