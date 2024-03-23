3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

Ludhiana, March 22
The Ludhiana rural police today arrested a man involved in a case of murder occurred three years ago.
The suspect has been identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Baddowal.
ASI Baljeet Singh said in November 2020, the body of a youth was found in a sewer at Victoria Garden colony at Baddowal. Then, the police had registered a case against unidentified persons and later during investigation, the police arrested two persons, including a minor, in the case.
Following which, family members of the deceased had filed an application in court alleging that Harjeet was also involved in the murder case but the police did not take action against him. Now on the orders of the court, the police arrested the suspect.
Gurdev Singh, the father of the deceased and a resident of Barewal, said his son Jashanpreet Singh (18) was studying in Class XII. On November 21, 2020, someone called on his son’s mobile. Following which, his son left the home and he did not return. The next morning, he got a call that his son’s body was recovered from sewer at Victoria Garden colony. The victim was killed by hitting bricks on his head.
