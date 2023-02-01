500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 31

The city traffic police and a private insurance company conducted a ‘Ride to Safety’ rally in Ludhiana, with the aim to raising awareness about road-safety measures. A total of 500 ISI-marked helmets were distributed among children and parents on the occasion.

The step was taken by the company under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said around 250 students and 250 parents from nearby schools participated in the rally and were given ISI-marked helmets.

“More than 500 helmets were distributed at the rally to kids and parents. The company tried to bring about a behavioural change in parents and children about road safety through direct contact programmes. Since the inception of the programme in September 2015, the company has touched 2,75,000 lives by creating awareness for life-saving road safety rules and the need for motor insurance from a formative age,” JCP Mishra added.

The JCP addressed a gathering and apprised students and parents about the benefits of wearing helmets. She encouraged the gathering to further motivate near and dear ones to wear helmets.