500 people walk for 'interfaith harmony'

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 12

Five hundred people consisting of students, NGO members and citizens, led by various religious leaders, walked across places of worship of all religions this morning.

The ‘interfaith walk’ was flagged off by Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner of Police, from Christ Church at Fountain Chowk and it halted at Shree Durga Mata Mandir, near Jagraon Bridge, Jama Masjid in Field Ganj and concluded at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib.

“As a police officer and a public servant, we value and stand for the service of humanity and the general public, and not any religion but respect all of them,” said the Police Commissioner.

The participants paid obeisance at all the places of worship.