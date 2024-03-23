607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 22

When Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib will vote to elect their new Members of Parliament (MPs) on June 1, as many as 607 centenarians will also be among those who will be exercising their franchise during the general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha.

Of the total 607 centenarians, as many as 111 voters, including 77 male and 34 female, were even aged 120 years and above. Ludhiana district tops the state with the maximum number of eldest voters.

In the state, as many as 4,845 voters, including 1,917 male and 2,928 female, were aged between 100 and 119 years, of them 159 electors, including 59 male and 100 female, were aged between 110 and 119.

Besides, there were 205 registered voters aged 120 years and above in the entire state, including 122 male and 83 female, of them a maximum of 111 were living in Ludhiana district.

Interestingly, the total of 607 electorates aged 100 years and above, across the 14 Assembly segments in Ludhiana district, which are bifurcated into Ludhiana (9) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5) parliamentary constituencies, as many as 304 were male and 303 were female.

While the maximum of 129 centenarian voters were registered in Ludhiana East Vidhan Sabha constituency, the minimum of 15 electors aged 100 years and above were present in Ludhiana South and Raikot Assembly segments each.

Sharing the data of centenarians, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney told The Tribune, here on Friday, that the district administration had identified all registered voters aged 100 years and above across the 14 Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana district to provide them all possible and requisite help and support to make them visit their nearest polling stations to cast their votes on the polling day.

“We are in the process to meet each and every centenarian in our district to motivate them for exercising their franchise and offering them all possible help and support for ensuring that they exercise their franchise during the world’s biggest festival of democracy,” Sakshi said.

The Assembly constituency-wise break-up of the centenarian voters registered in the district showed that Khanna has 25 electorates aged 100 years and above, including 12 male and 13 female, Samrala 50, 25 male and female each, Sahnewal 50, 23 male and 27 female, Ludhiana East 129, 82 male and 47 female, Ludhiana South 15, nine male and six female, Atam Nagar 33, 15 male and 18 female, Ludhiana Central 56, 25 male and 31 female, Ludhiana West 32, 18 male and 14 female, Ludhiana North 55, 27 male and 28 female, Gill 43, 22 male and 21 female, Payal 28, 13 male and 15 female, Dakha 30, nine male and 21 female, Raikot 15, three male and 12 female, and Jagraon Vidhan Sabha segment has 46 centenarian electorates registered, which included 21 male and 25 female.

To make them role models: DC

“Our endeavour is to facilitate our eldest voters in casting their votes and, in turn, project them as role models for our young electors to follow suit,” said Sakshi Sawhney, DC-cum-DEO.

