A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

The under-construction elevated road will be one the many highways to have cycle track in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 7

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, cycle tracks would be built along the highways passing through Ludhiana, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assured.

An assurance to this effect was given by the NHAI chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav, to Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday evening.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana is the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world.

With this, the industrial and business hub can become the most bicycle-friendly city in the country.

Sharing details, Arora told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that he has urged the NHAI chairman to establish cycle tracks along the national highways in Ludhiana.

He apprised the NHAI chairman that on World Bicycle Day, he had attended functions organised by the cycle industry in Ludhiana, wherein the demand was raised to build cycle tracks and promote cycling and the industry as well.

Arora pointed out that Ludhiana is a hub for cycle manufacturing in the world and the largest cycle manufacturing unit in the world is also located in Ludhiana.

Rajya Sabha MP apprised the NHAI chairman that the bicycle is a mode of transportation being used more and more in western countries. “The use of bicycles is environmentally friendly, good for people’s health and is also an affordable means of transportation for common man,” he mentioned, while requesting the NHAI chairman to make cycle tracks along the NHAI highways wherever possible and feasible.

Arora suggested that cycle tracks could be made along Laddowal Bypass, Ferozepur Road, and Elevated Road in Ludhiana. He further mentioned that according to his information, some proposals were already lying with the head office, which can be examined and approved.

“Let us set an example with Ludhiana, how bicycles can be used for transportation as in countries like the Netherlands,” he urged the NHAI chairman.

Arora said the NHAI chairman was receptive of his idea and assured him to get the plan chalked out for construction of cycle tracks on both sides of the highways, as per the availability of land and feasibility.

Will mitigate pollution: MP

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora said: “It would mitigate pollution, congestion, safety on streets and safe neighbourhoods. Vehicle-free zones, cycle highways, shared streets planned in a phased manner would ensure citizens adopt and adapt for a positive outcome in the long run. Being one of the most polluted cities in the world, Ludhiana can be made clean and green by promoting cycling, which would reduce the rising pollution levels. This would also re-discover the bicycle capital of the world and align it with “Make in India”.

