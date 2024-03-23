AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

To oppose the arrest of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a large number of AAP leaders and workers went to participate in a protest held at Mohali on Friday. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in Delhi.

Today, AAP leaders and workers criticised the Centre, led by Narendra Modi, for the ED action against Kejriwal. They accused the Central Government of adopting a dictatorial attitude to misuse the government machinery for Kejriwal’s arrest and demanded his immediate release.

On her social media account, Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhinna shared a post, stating that the Centre’s tyranny would not be tolerated. She demanded Kejriwal’s release and further mentioned that members of AAP participated in a protest in Mohali opposing his arrest and demanding his release.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, on his social media page, accused the BJP government at the Centre of misusing the government machinery to arrest the AAP national convenor. To protest against the action of the Centre, he, along with party leaders and workers, participated in a protest at Mohali today.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi alleged that the AAP chief was arrested in an unconstitutional manner. Prashar, along with his supporters, also participated in the protest held at Mohali.

