AAP MLA takes up industry issues with Principal Secy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, AAP MLA from Ludhiana West, has requested the Principal Secretary, Industries, Punjab, to focus on industry and its problems in Ludhiana. Gogi met Tejvir Singh, Principal Secretary, Industries, recently at Chandigarh and briefed him about the bad infrastructure at Focal Points and areas to be focused for smooth functioning of the industry.

Talking to The Tribune, Gogi said PSIEC officials were visiting the city in the next three-four days to look into the problems of the industry.

“We cannot afford to ignore the industry. Though their premises/units are not in my constituency but most of the industrialists reside in West (Gogi’s constituency) and keep on asking to provide respite and comfortable atmosphere to the industry. We cannot ignore the industry which provides job opportunities to the youth and provides the state with a huge revenue,” Gogi said.

Meanwhile, representatives of FICO have demanded a one-time settlement for PSIEC plot holders in the focal point enhancement case and also an extension in the Amnesty Scheme. —