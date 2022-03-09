After losing parents at early age, she did postgraduation at 45

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 8

When women from varied fields were excelling in different fields and even breaching male bastions, here’s a story of a woman, who did her postgraduation at the age of 45.

Losing her both parents at an early age, Kanwalpreet, who is the mother of a boy, did what may often deem impossible for many. Eighteen years after completing her graduation, she found her way back to the classroom where she herself was the teacher. And now, she has, to her accolades, the prestigious masters of dental surgery in paediatric and preventive dentistry.

Dr Kanwalpreet spends time with special children. Himanshu Mahajan

Life had not been a bed of roses for her. Accosted with challenges and problems, which can cause the strongest to give up, she took these rough waters in her stride and stood up against the worst.

Losing the parents at a young age was the beginning of the need to be a tough soul. Working as a dentist, and dealing with medical maladies, she never yielded to the strains and the pains of life. Broken inside herself, she had to grow up quickly to raise her younger brother with perseverance and determination. The little boy made his sister proud by becoming a cardiologist in the USA.

She herself graduated with a bachelor degree in dental surgery in 2000 and got a job of a lecturer at a local college, where she taught till 2018 when she appeared in NEET and got a seat in postgraduation in the same institution.

She completed her master’s degree in paediatric and preventive dentistry to become a paediatric dentist.

“Life still persisted as an endless roller coaster of obstacles for me and only got bigger and more consequential. I stumbled a thousand times again, not knowing whether I would have a further path or not, fighting my battles on her own where I knew that success was not final but had the courage to continue and win howsoever, today I wear my scars with pride,” she told The Tribune while celebrating the spirit of Women’s Day.

Her research about diagnosing autism in children, from a milk tooth has gained acknowledgement at the national level and won her the best paper in the national postgraduate convention and a place in the Autism Board in Federation of Special Care Dentistry.

“As a paediatric dentist, I have an inclination towards oral needs of special children as I believe that they are real superheroes, living in the hearts of small children fighting big battles. I encourage people to come forward as responsible citizens of society and help parents of special children to make their life joyful,” she shared.

Cops spend the day with NCC cadets

Senior police officials spent their day with teenaged NCC cadets and NSS volunteers and wards of police personnel here on Tuesday.

To mark International Women’s Day, the Saanjh centre of the Commissionerate Police hosted the teenaged NCC cadets and NSS volunteers and wards of police personnel.

“To augment their holistic approach to life, they were given career counselling by experts. A free eye check-up camp was also conducted where specialists examined the teenagers to detect early signs of myopia,” Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told The Tribune. ADCP Pragya Jain, who led the women force at the celebrations, said: “We wish our young girls the very best and they were motivated to choose uniformed services as their career choice.”