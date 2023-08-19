Ahmedgarh, Amargarh SDMs inspect Aam Aadmi Clinics

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 18

Senior administrative officers at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh conducted surprise checks at four Aam Aadmi Clinics at Manvi, Guara, Banbhaura and Kup Kalan villages. The inspection was done with the objective of enhancing the efficacy of the centres.

Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of these clinics, Amargarh SDM Gurmit Bansal and Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the in-charges and healthcare staff had been advised to be more considerate towards the needs of patients. This would encourage more people to avail diagnostic facilities and free treatment at these clinics.

The SDMs also interacted with patients visiting the clinics to seek suggestions for improving healthcare services and advised the doctors accordingly.

As many as 4,714 and 3,473 patients have availed healthcare services at the clinics at Manvi and Guara, respectively, which were opened in the last week of January. A total of 89 patients have also been registered at the Banbhaura clinic that opened recently on August 14. The exact number of patients visiting the Kup Kalan clinic was not available.

Malerkotla DC Dr Pallavi said that the SDMs at Amargarh and Ahmedgarh had been advised to oversee the services at Aam Aadmi Clinics in their jurisdictions.

Earlier, healthcare personnel led by Civil Surgeon Dr Harinder Sharma at Banbhaura clinic were advised to ensure that patients of the region were not left at the mercy of expensive private hospitals.

After inaugurating the clinic, the Malerkotla DC had advised doctors to be extra considerate towards the healthcare needs of people belonging to the lower strata of society while giving due attention to patients from more privileged families as well.

“We have also asked subdivision-level officers to keep a close watch on the functioning of the clinics falling under their jurisdiction,” said the DC.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #Mandi