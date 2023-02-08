 Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases : The Tribune India

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday hailed the efforts of Ludhiana district administration in ensuring drastic cut in the stubble burning cases last year.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 7

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday hailed the efforts of Ludhiana district administration in ensuring drastic cut in the stubble burning cases last year.

In a record of sorts, the district had logged the lowest farm fires in three years during the Kharif, commonly known as paddy harvesting season, in 2022.

The district had recorded 2,682 stubble burning cases last season, which were 54 per cent less than 5,817 incidents of crop residue that were spotted here in 2021. Also, 2022 had remained much safer than 2020 when 4,330 fire events were registered in Ludhiana.

Heaping praises on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik during the interaction with all DCs in the state in the presence of the Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and other senior government functionaries, the CAQM chairperson Dr MM Kutty exhorted other district heads to learn from the action plan adopted by Ludhiana and replicate the same in their respective districts to check the rising menace of stubble burning.

Malik briefed the CAQM chairperson about the steps taken by the district administration for crop residue management in the district. “We followed the three-pronged strategy of awareness, education and enforcement to check the age-old practice of stubble burning, which showed remarkable results,” the DC shared, while stating that the entire district machinery, especially the Agriculture department, led by the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Amanjit Singh remained out in the fields during the entire paddy harvesting season to motivate the farmers against burning of crop residue.

Malik told The Tribune that the sustained campaign against the stubble burning by way of educating the farmers and spreading awareness against the ill-effects of putting the crop residue to fire and motivating the stakeholders to adopt scientific management of paddy straw turned out to be a great success and resulted in sharp decline in the last season’s farm fires, which were not only lowest in three years but almost 54 per cent less than 5,817 crop residue burning cases reported in 2021 and around 26 per cent less than 4,330 fire events recorded here in 2020.

She appreciated the efforts put in by the officials of the district administration, led by the SDMs, and those from the Agriculture Department, headed by the CAO Dr Amanjit Singh to check and control the stubble burning cases.

“All-out efforts were made to aware and educate the farmers besides motivating and facilitating them for in-situ and ex-situ paddy straw management by providing them requisite machinery and tools, which led to the desired results,” the DC said, while adding that the habitual offenders, who failed to pay heed to the repeated requests and warnings, had to be dealt with sternly for checking the environmental pollution.

Divulging the statistics, compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) from September 15 to November 30 last, the CAO, Dr Amanjit Singh, revealed that last season’s stubble burning cases were even less than 3,239 farm fires recorded in the district in 2017 and a record high of 7,697 incidents of crop residue burning, which were spotted in Ludhiana during 2016.

However, last year’s count was slightly high than 2,532 farm fires logged in the district in 2019 and 2,481 stubble burning cases reported here in 2018.

While the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur had remained the worst-hit with the maximum of 5,239 farm fires this season, the border district of Pathankot had turned out to be the safest with a single stubble burning case last year.

“The sustained campaign against stubble burning will continue in future as well and will remain a continuous process to keep a check on environment pollution and ensure that the residents breathe clean and fresh air.” Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

2
Nation

Indian Army airlifts 30-bed field hospital to quake-hit Turkey

3
Nation

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani's rise: Rahul Gandhi

4
Ludhiana

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

5
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

6
J & K

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

7
Nation

‘Amethi showed you magic’, counters Smriti Irani after Rahul says Adani’s fortunes rose ‘by magic’

8
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

9
Science Technology

Google introduces AI service ‘Bard’ to compete with ChatGPT

10
Entertainment

‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’: Actors Sidharth and Kiara get married; first pictures from wedding

Don't Miss

View All
To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Top News

RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent

Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points

Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24

Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report

Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report

US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...

Zoom to lay off around 1,300 employees, CEO Eric Yuan taking 98 per cent pay cut

Zoom to lay off around 1,300 employees, CEO Eric Yuan taking 98 per cent pay cut

KCR's daughter Kavitha's former auditor arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy scam

KCR's daughter Kavitha's former auditor arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case

Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana

Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana

Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...


Cities

View All

Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Heritage Street in Amritsar loses sheen, thanks to govt neglect

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann honours Amritsar schoolgirls who created chip for ISRO satellite

GNDU gets nod for teacher education programmes

Financial powers of hospital administrators reduced: Official

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

Now, Sampark centres in Chandigarh to open on Sunday too

Aaftab used grinder to dispose of bones: Chargesheet

Aaftab Poonawala used grinder to dispose of bones of Shraddha Walkar: Chargesheet

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Yamuna pollution: Delhi L-G writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up sewage treatment plants

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Warm February has farmers worried about low wheat yield

Ex-mayor dies after prolonged illness

Ahead of LS bypoll, Sukhbir visits city, targets Mann govt

2 absconders nabbed

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Overwhelming response to public mines

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

4 booked for thrashing man to death in Doraha, hunt on

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land